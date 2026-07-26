Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $730,000 Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,903 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Balance Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,513,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,691,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 791,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,132,167 shares of the company's stock worth $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 714,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company's stock.

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Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $33.77 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a positive return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Perimeter Solutions news, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 99,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,290,781.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,780. This represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc sold 3,393,479 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $117,617,982.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,461,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $639,862,453.86. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,385,514 shares of company stock valued at $217,464,393 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Perimeter Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

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About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

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