Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.14 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,675 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $137.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

See Also

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