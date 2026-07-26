Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.23 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,366 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bayban bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 0.9%

FIVE opened at $203.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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