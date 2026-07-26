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Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.23 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Five Below logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp opened a new position in Five Below during the first quarter, buying 5,366 shares worth about $1.23 million.
  • Five Below’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $2.22 versus $1.77 expected and revenue of $1.29 billion, up 32.5% year over year.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.05, even as some firms trimmed targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Five Below.

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,366 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bayban bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 0.9%

FIVE opened at $203.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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