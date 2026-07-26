Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $987,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,557 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,506,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $979,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,360,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.37 and a 52 week high of $242.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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