Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 6,982 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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