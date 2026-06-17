Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 85,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock worth $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,743,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 831.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592,030 shares of the company's stock worth $321,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 1,256,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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