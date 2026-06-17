Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,853 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $472,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,119 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $287,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,508 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $273,745,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $258,900,000 after purchasing an additional 959,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256,667 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $248,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $250,287.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,671.73. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KEX stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.Kirby's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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