London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 107,766 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $339,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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