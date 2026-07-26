London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 40,220 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.20% of Chubb worth $248,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 60.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $354.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $359.78 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.Chubb's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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