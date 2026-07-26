London Co. of Virginia Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237,145 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,766 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.15% of Cooper Companies worth $159,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,314 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,548 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,126,300 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $152,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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