London Co. of Virginia Has $134.65 Million Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 227,754 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.86% of Ball worth $134,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock worth $299,749,000 after buying an additional 1,830,434 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Ball by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,465.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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