London Co. of Virginia Has $160.86 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420,425 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 221,140 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.47% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $160,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here