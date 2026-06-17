London Co. of Virginia Has $184.42 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,566 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 43,099 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.49% of Vulcan Materials worth $184,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $397,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 152,645 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,087 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,291 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,759,000 after buying an additional 56,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Report on VMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.6%

VMC stock opened at $300.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $252.35 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.30 and a 200-day moving average of $290.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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