London Co. of Virginia Has $235.23 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 84,845 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.49% of Keysight Technologies worth $235,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KEYS opened at $319.22 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $336.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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