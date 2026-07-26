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London Co. of Virginia Has $284.01 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Armstrong World Industries logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • London Co. of Virginia cut its Armstrong World Industries stake by 7.7% in the first quarter, but still held 1.72 million shares worth about $284 million, or roughly 4.04% of the company.
  • Armstrong World Industries reported Q1 EPS of $1.69, missing analyst estimates, while revenue came in at $409.9 million and rose 7.1% year over year.
  • The company’s board approved a new $800 million share buyback and it also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.339 per share, with analysts maintaining a Moderate Buy consensus and a $211.86 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,367 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 142,874 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 4.04% of Armstrong World Industries worth $284,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $84,143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33,007.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $90,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,716,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 16,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $160.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.28 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.Armstrong World Industries's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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