London Co. of Virginia Has $334.90 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050,554 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 91,947 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.31% of Cincinnati Financial worth $334,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,725,564 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 123,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,265 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,357,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,632,071 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,083,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,979 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $299,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $171.79 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.37 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.33%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report).

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