London Co. of Virginia Has $35.84 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,366 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,220 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $35,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,789,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after buying an additional 1,734,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $75,506,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 768,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,090. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here