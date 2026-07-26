London Co. of Virginia Has $38.25 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,907 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $38,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6%

CHD stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

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About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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