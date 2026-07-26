London Co. of Virginia Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,812 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 107,442 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.51% of TE Connectivity worth $311,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TEL opened at $202.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 30.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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