London Co. of Virginia Purchases 33,359 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,043 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.59% of Interparfums worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Interparfums by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company's stock.

Get Interparfums alerts: Sign Up

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $128.62.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. TD Cowen started coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Interparfums from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interparfums, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interparfums wasn't on the list.

While Interparfums currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here