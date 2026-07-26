London Co. of Virginia Purchases Shares of 360,242 Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 360,242 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $129,253,000. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.08% of Domino's Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,956 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $126,014,000 after purchasing an additional 305,760 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $189,171,000 after buying an additional 375,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 3.0%

DPZ opened at $332.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.79 and a 200 day moving average of $355.47. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $486.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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