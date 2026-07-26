London Co. of Virginia Sells 137,849 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020,161 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,849 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $334,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after acquiring an additional 383,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $199.78. The company has a market cap of $300.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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