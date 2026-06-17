London Co. of Virginia Sells 141,690 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,988 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 141,690 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 2.52% of Allison Transmission worth $205,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,993 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,726 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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