London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,613,847 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,261 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,613,847 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.28% of Crown Castle worth $109,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,769,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,200,406,000 after acquiring an additional 386,733 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,790,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,536,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,239,559 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,976,430,000 after acquiring an additional 511,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,027,749 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,156,972,000 after buying an additional 184,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,159,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $636,292,000 after buying an additional 2,065,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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