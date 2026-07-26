London Co. of Virginia Sells 213,760 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955,631 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 213,760 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.94% of Entegris worth $346,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $186.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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