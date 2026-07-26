London Co. of Virginia Sells 256,171 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164,254 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 256,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.42% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $101,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.68.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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