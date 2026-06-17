London Co. of Virginia Sells 53,508 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158,010 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,508 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $346,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.4%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $287.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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