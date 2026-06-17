London Co. of Virginia Sells 66,300 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,254 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.09% of Qualys worth $51,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $80,820,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,591,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $45,854,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Qualys by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,844 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 273,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Qualys Trading Down 0.9%

QLYS opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $238,829.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,034.18. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,413. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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