London Co. of Virginia Sells 73,715 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854,025 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 73,715 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $321,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4%

TXN opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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