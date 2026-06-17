London Co. of Virginia Sells 89,208 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407,829 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 89,208 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $262,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,523 shares of company stock worth $4,814,224 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $471.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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