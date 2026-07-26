London Co. of Virginia Trims Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,846 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 30,868 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $66,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $169,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 835,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.22.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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