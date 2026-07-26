London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.56% of Graham worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,841 shares of the company's stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graham by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 58.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Graham by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,505 shares of the company's stock worth $97,802,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,169 shares of the company's stock worth $95,778,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,153.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,119.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.72. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $908.39 and a 1-year high of $1,224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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