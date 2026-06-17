London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 366,745 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.09% of Entegris worth $267,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

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Entegris Stock Down 6.9%

ENTG stock opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,857,174.07. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

See Also

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