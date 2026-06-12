Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings $GDS

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,470 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises about 0.0% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's holdings in GDS were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded GDS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price objective on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.04.

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GDS Stock Up 0.8%

GDS stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $426.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. GDS's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GDS

In other news, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

Further Reading

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