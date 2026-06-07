Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 14,414 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 290.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC's holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $658,391,000 after purchasing an additional 703,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $317,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,616,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $165,644,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,593,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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