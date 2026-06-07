Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 822.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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