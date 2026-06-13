Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 40,510 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.08% of AGCO worth $83,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $368,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $306,608,000 after acquiring an additional 98,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,448,000 after acquiring an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.50.

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AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.AGCO's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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