Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $111.99 Million Stock Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,693 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.63% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $111,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Zacks article: DICK'S Sporting's Q1 Comps Rise 6%

New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimate cuts, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, suggest analysts still see pockets of moderation in earnings momentum despite the longer-term optimism. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $220.73 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.73 and a 12-month high of $237.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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