Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $183.19 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 291.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 303,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $183,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. President Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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