Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $288.80 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,323 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of GE Aerospace worth $288,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company's stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,628 shares of the company's stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company's stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,399 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. President Capital cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average of $307.36. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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