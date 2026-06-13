Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $88.68 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225,844 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 1,316,007 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $88,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $627,502,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,789,254 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $461,543,000 after acquiring an additional 237,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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