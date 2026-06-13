Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,776 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.95% of EMCOR Group worth $259,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 284.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $822.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $845.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.02 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here