Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $85.55 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,542 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $85,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after purchasing an additional 528,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $683,323,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,698,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $224.13.

Read Our Latest Report on IQV

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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