Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 146,036 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,756 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $274,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after acquiring an additional 219,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 574,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $998.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,016.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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