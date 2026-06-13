Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 59,359 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $169,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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