Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 105,445 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,640 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 105,445 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $85,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,283,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.0%

MCD opened at $284.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $289.38 and its 200 day moving average is $306.75. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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