Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 144,718 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030,735 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 144,718 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for about 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Entergy worth $280,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Entergy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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