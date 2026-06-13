Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 53,612 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,181 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 53,612 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Shell worth $135,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Shell by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 649 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Shell from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Shell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.46.

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More Shell News

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Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

Further Reading

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