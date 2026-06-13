Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 64,949 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 64,949 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.09% of CMS Energy worth $233,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,529,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after buying an additional 111,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after buying an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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