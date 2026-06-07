Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 38,138 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,874 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $196,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $401.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $382.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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